UN chief says he is cooperating with Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza, Politico reports

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press on the day of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels on March 19.

ABU DHABI - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the aim of Donald Trump's Board of Peace to fund and deliver the basics of a Gaza reconstruction plan to rebuild Palestinian homes and infrastructure, Politico reported on March 21.

“There is an objective there that was defined, approved by the Security Council, and we are cooperating actively with structures created by the Board of Peace,” Mr Guterres told the news outlet in an interview.

Mr Guterres saw no need for the board beyond Gaza's reconstruction: “This is not the effective way to address the dramatic problems that we have now. We need to be clear about international law, to be clear about the values of the Charter of the United Nations. That is essential in any peace initiative.”

He called for an end to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the UN could help protect the waterway and be part of a plan to de-escalate attacks.

Mr Guterres said he had not spoken with Mr Trump since the start of the war, although he has spoken to others in the administration. REUTERS