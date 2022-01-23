UN chief condemns deadly Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen

SAADA (Yemen) • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen that reportedly killed at least 70 people in a detention centre in the Houthi-held Saada province.

The strikes on Friday came days after an attack on Abu Dhabi and further missile and drone launches at Saudi cities last Monday led to an escalation in the war.

Mr Guterres' spokesman, Mr Stephane Dujarric, said further deadly air strikes had been reported elsewhere in Yemen with children among those killed.

"An air strike on telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah has also significantly disrupted vital Internet services across much of the country," Mr Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for prompt, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability."

International charity Save the Children said in a statement that three children were reportedly killed in the western city of Hodeidah. "The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck," it said.

Mr Dujarric said Mr Guterres reminds all parties that they are obliged to "ensure that civilians are protected against the dangers arising from military operations, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution".

The Houthi rebels' media centre said 80 people were killed in the attack on the detention facility on Friday, but Saudi Arabia denied such an attack took place.

The Saudi-led coalition, which includes the United Arab Emirates, intensified its air strikes against Houthi targets after the Iranian-backed group targeted Abu Dhabi with missiles and drones.

The coalition said the report of dozens of deaths on Friday would be investigated "using an internationally approved, independent process".

The search for survivors, still buried under the rubble, is ongoing, Mr Basheer Omar, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesman in Yemen, told Bloomberg.