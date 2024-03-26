UN aid chief Griffiths to step down in June for health reasons

GENEVA - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths, who recently pushed for more humanitarian access to Gaza, plans to step down at the end of June for health reasons, a UN spokesperson said on March 25.

Griffiths is a British diplomat who has headed the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) since 2021.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UNSecretary-General Antonio Guterres, did not disclose the nature of Griffiths' health concerns.

"He advocated tirelessly for life-saving aid to reach those most in need and for the resources needed to do so," Haq said in a statement.

"A skilled diplomat and mediator, he has played a key role in leading the humanitarian response of United Nations and partners and negotiating solutions to some of the most intractable crises."

In a post on X, Griffiths said he had informed Guterres of his intention to step down in June but did not provide a reason for his decision.

"To everyone at @UNOCHA, it's been the privilege of my life. I am deeply in your debt," he wrote.

"To all partners and supporters, thank you for championing the cause of people in crises."

Griffiths had previously served as the UNSecretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen, and as an adviser to all three of the UNSecretary-General's Special Envoys for Syria, among other roles. REUTERS