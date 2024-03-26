UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza

GENEVA - A U.N. humanitarian office spokesperson called on Tuesday for Israel to revoke a decision barring food deliveries to northern Gaza from the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), saying people there were facing a "cruel death by famine".

"The decision must be revoked," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing. "You cannot claim to adhere to these international provisions of law when you block UNRWA food convoys."

UNRWA's head said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.N. that it will no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza. REUTERS