Ultraconservative a 'champion of poor'

TEHERAN • Dressed in a black turban and cleric's coat, Iranian ultraconservative Ebra-him Raisi casts himself as an austere and pious figure and a corruption-fighting champion of the poor.

Mr Raisi is not renowned for great charisma but, as head of the judiciary, has driven a popular campaign to prosecute corrupt officials. On the campaign trail, he vowed to keep up the fight on graft, construct four million new homes for low-income families and build "a government of the people for a strong Iran".

Many Iranian media outlets see him as a possible successor to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who turns 82 next month.

Mr Raisi, whose black turban signifies direct descent from Prophet Mohammed, holds the title of "hojatoleslam" - literally "proof of Islam" - one rank below that of ayatollah in the Shi'ite clerical hierarchy.

Born in 1960 in the holy city of Mashhad, Mr Raisi rose to high office at a young age. He served as Teheran's prosecutor-general from 1989 to 1994, deputy chief of the Judicial Authority for a decade from 2004, and then national prosecutor-general in 2014.

For exiled opposition and rights groups, his name is indelibly associated with the mass executions of Marxists and other leftists in 1988, when he was deputy prosecutor of the Revolutionary Court in Teheran. He denied playing a role, even as he lauded an order he said was handed down by the republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to proceed with the purge.

In 2019, the US placed Mr Raisi and others on a sanctions list, citing the executions and other alleged rights abuses - charges Teheran dismissed as symbolic.

