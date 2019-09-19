UAE to join US-led naval coalition in Gulf

BEIRUT (DPA) - The United Arab Emirates will join the US-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf, the official Emirati News agency, WAM, reported on Thursday (Sept 19).

The maritime coalition aims to protect merchant ships to ensure freedom of navigation and international trade. It is to cover the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.

The agency quoted Mr Salem Al Zaabi, Director of the Department of Security Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as saying "that the UAE's accession to this international alliance aims to support regional and international efforts to counter the threats of maritime navigation".

The agency added that the alliance also aims to protect commercial vessels by providing safe sailing and ensure freedom of navigation as well as global trade.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced that it was joining the US-led international maritime safety coalition in the Gulf.

The United States has been seeking allies for the naval mission after Iran seized two foreign oil tankers in apparent retaliation for Britain impounding an Iranian tanker, which has since been released, in early July.