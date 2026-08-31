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UAE says forces dealt with drone coming from Iran, condemns attack as dangerous escalation

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Aug 31 - The UAE air force engaged a drone over its territorial waters that had come from Iran, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It did not provide further details on the drone, including whether it was shot down or its intended target.

The UAE foreign ministry later strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack as "a dangerous escalation that represents a flagrant violation of the state’s sovereignty, security and stability."

It said the UAE reserved its full right to respond and called for an immediate halt to the attacks. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.