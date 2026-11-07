Two missiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim news agency says

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A bright flash lights up the sky in Qeshm, Iran in this still image obtained from social media video released November 3, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERS

CAIRO, Nov 7 - Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday initial reports indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage.

Tasnim said further details would be released once relevant authorities confirmed the incident.

The state news agency IRNA had earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had struck the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.

On Saturday, Qatar’s International Media Office denied circulating reports that the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement to end their war, describing these allegations as false and misleading. It said the Qatari prime minister had affirmed that both sides continue to work toward an agreement.

The statement added that Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, in close coordination with Washington and Tehran, to support the negotiations. REUTERS