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Iran has ratcheted up attacks on both Kuwait and Bahrain in the last week.

KUWAIT CITY – Two Italian technicians were killed as they were working on an air defence system during an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Nov 26, marking the first fatal strike in the Gulf state in months.

The attack came as Iran has ratcheted up attacks on both Kuwait and Bahrain in the last week, as Tehran and the US continue to fight for control over the contested Strait of Hormuz.

“Around 2pm today, several Iranian-made drones targeted Kuwaiti military installations, including an air-defence detection station where two Italian technicians from Rheinmetall were working,” Tajani told the Senate.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to offer her condolences.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families,” she wrote on X.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Tehran after the deaths.

“We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf,” she wrote on social media.

Earlier, the Kuwait Defence Ministry said at least four people were injured in the incident, saying drones had targeted an unspecified, vital location in the country.

The ministry also confirmed the deaths of the two Italians.

Air defences

The attack comes days after Kuwait activated its air defences last week to counter drone strikes launched by Iran -- the first since early September.

The conflict – which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February – has seen the Gulf states caught in the crossfire, with US military facilities and energy installations on their soil targeted.

The US and Iran are in a stand-off over the vital Strait of Hormuz, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Tehran’s attempts to close it.

Further south, the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis continued to rage, following a week that saw the two sides trade heavy blows.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said the Iran-backed group struck a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, marking the latest in a series of barrages targeting major energy installations in the kingdom.

The exchanges between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have become near-daily in the country’s revived civil war, which first began more than a decade ago.

Earlier, the coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, said its forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital of Riyadh overnight, where residents and an AFP journalist heard an explosion. AFP