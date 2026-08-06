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Two Israeli soldiers, one Lebanese killed as violence flares in south Lebanon

Aug 6 - Two Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Thursday, while Israeli retaliatory attacks killed at least one person, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military began strikes in southern Lebanon in response to what it said was a "Hezbollah violation" of the ceasefire.

Israeli local media said the two soldiers were killed and four others wounded when an explosive device detonated in an area where they were operating in the south.

The Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on the southern town of Tibnin killed one person and wounded 12 others.

The flare-up in violence coincides with the latest round of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome, after the two countries agreed in June to a U.S.-brokered security arrangement intended to ease hostilities along the border.

Israel, however, said it would maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon to eliminate the threat of the Iran-backed group, Hezbollah. REUTERS