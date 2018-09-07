Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns Iran, Russia against  'lake of blood' in Idlib

TEHERAN (BLOOMBERG) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of a looming "catastrophe" as Syrian troops prepare for the last major battle of a seven-year civil war and the Damascus regime's backer Iran insisted the fight against terrorism will continue until the end.

Mr Erdogan, speaking at a summit in Teheran on Friday (Sept 7) between Turkey, Iran and Russia, urged the other leaders to support his call for an immediate cease-fire in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Russian President Vladimir Putin refused the request, saying the three countries cannot dictate to the government or rebels.

"Any assault, whatever the reason for it, will inevitably lead to a catastrophe, killings and a major human tragedy," Mr Erdogan said before the glare of TV cameras.

"We never want to see Idlib turn into a lake of blood. We have to find a rational way out in Idlib that could meet our security concerns."

He warned that millions of refugees would reach Turkey if a major attack took place.

The three-way summit comes at a critical juncture in Syria's deadly conflict.

Russia's military intervention three years ago turned the tide in President Bashar al-Assad's favour at a time when he held less than a quarter of his country's territory. Now, major patrons Moscow and Iran are looking to consolidate gains as the battle in Idlib approaches.

There was no sign of a breakthrough at the talks. A 12-point declaration issued later by the three leaders skirted over their differences, saying they had agreed to cooperate in eliminating the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and Al Qaeda-linked groups and urging the United Nations to increase humanitarian aid to Syria.

Bombing Begun

US President Donald Trump warned Mr Assad this week against committing a "slaughter" in the Syrian province. Russian warplanes are already bombing Idlib, and Syrian troops have shelled it.

Almost 3 million civilians live there and the prospects for a humanitarian catastrophe are high if the government does not allow an escape route. The UN estimates there are 10,000 fighters in the region with links to Al-Qaeda.

An estimated half a million people have died in the Syrian conflict since March 2011 and 12 million more have fled their homes to seek refuge inside the country or abroad.

Under a plan proposed by Ankara, foreign militants would be disarmed and sent back to their home countries, Turkey's pro-government Sabah newspaper reported on Friday.

The plan is aimed at avoiding a major attack on the militants in return for giving them a chance to leave the area if they hand over their weapons to the Free Syrian Army, the main non-Islamist rebel group. If the militants refuse, they may come under pinpoint attacks, according to the plan.

Mr Putin accused the fighters of using civilians for cover.

"We hope that the representatives of these terrorist organisations have enough common sense to surrender their weapons," he told reporters after the talks.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted during the meeting that there can be no compromise.

"It is necessary for the fight to continue until all terrorist groups in Syria especially in Idlib are eradicated," he said.