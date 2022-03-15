Turkish President Erdogan's son-in-law ends silence to defend his economic legacy

ISTANBUL (BLOOMBERG) - After 16 months of public silence following a bruising encounter with his father-in-law, President Recep Tayyip Erodgan, Turkey's former economy czar is back with a memoir on his tumultuous reign - with one glaring omission.

Mr Berat Albayrak's account of five years in government leading up to his bitter November 2020 fallout with the most powerful man in Turkish politics is a forceful defence of policies he oversaw, first as energy minister.

But over 287 pages, there's no mention of Mr Erdogan by name, even though it was the President who propelled Mr Albayrak's meteoric rise and ensured his unceremonious departure.

Their close links even sparked speculation Mr Albayrak, now 44 and married to Mr Erdogan's elder daughter Esra, was being groomed as a potential successor to the man who's led Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003.

Mr Albayrak's term was characterised by mostly-futile efforts to control the value of Turkey's lira, as it came under pressure amid repeated confrontations with the US, without resorting to additional interest rate hikes after some emergency monetary tightening.

Mr Erdogan holds the unorthodox view that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation.

But after officials raced through more than US$150 billion (S$204.98 billion) in foreign reserves without stemming losses in the currency, he was humiliated by a presidential decree that replaced the central bank governor with a political foe.

Mr Albayrak resigned two days later, spurring opposition calls for an inquiry into his management of the economy.

Mr Erdogan never took the demands seriously, once remarking "may a stone as big as (my) son-in-law fall upon you".

The book, titled This Bit Is Very Important, in a lighthearted reference to one of his favourite idioms, is Mr Albayrak's side of the story.

He portrays himself at the centre of an ambitious reform drive, breaking with his time in office when he praised Mr Erdogan as the main driver of prudent policymaking.

Criticism of his efforts to protect the lira are breezily dismissed.

Reserves "came under pressure", he writes, without saying whether he personally forced the central bank and state lenders to intervene.

Mr Albayrak blames a widening current account deficit and companies' net foreign exchange debt repayments during the pandemic for the losses, even though the decline in reserves began months before the Covid-19 virus emerged.