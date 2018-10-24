Turkey's Erdogan calls for suspects in journalist's death to be tried

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday dismissed Saudi Arabia's account of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that Riyadh has blamed on rogue operatives, saying the killing had been intricately planned.

In a speech in Parliament, Mr Erdogan called for the trial in Istanbul of the Saudi suspects in the Washington Post columnist's murder, saying those responsible must be brought to justice. He also demanded answers to key questions while offering a timeline of the actions of Saudi operatives in the run-up to the killing.

Mr Erdogan's speech yesterday came hours after the opening of a Saudi investment forum in Riyadh that was overshadowed by the furore over Mr Khashoggi's murder.

