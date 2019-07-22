Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over missile purchase: Foreign minister

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkey will retaliate if the United States imposes sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (July 22), adding that any such sanctions would be unacceptable.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said that President Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions and added that he did not expect the US administration to take such action.

Meanwhile, Russia and Turkey are in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia's S-400 missile defence system in Turkey, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia's Rostec state conglomerate, as saying.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of Russian S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns.

TASS said Chemezov's comments were originally made to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.