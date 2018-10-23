Turkey vows to reveal 'naked truth'

ISTANBUL • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to reveal within days the "naked truth" over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Riyadh said it did not know the whereabouts of his body and that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had been unaware of any operation to murder him.

Sunday's statement from the Turkish leader came a day after Riyadh conceded Mr Khashoggi had been killed inside its diplomatic compound in Istanbul.

"We are looking for justice here and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth," Mr Erdogan told a rally in Istanbul.

In his strongest comments to date on the affair, US President Donald Trump accused Saudi Arabia of lying about the killing of Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who fell out of favour with the ultra-conservative kingdom, as pressure built on the US administration to take a tougher line.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday described the killing as a "tremendous mistake" and said it had been a "rogue operation" by individuals who "exceeded their responsibilities" and then "tried to cover up for it".

Mr Jubeir insisted in an interview with Fox News that the operation was not ordered by the crown prince, known by his initials MBS, adding that "we don't know where the body is".

Meanwhile, a new surveillance video taken by Turkish law enforcement emerged yesterday, showing a Saudi agent suspected in the killing wearing Mr Khashoggi's clothes on the day investigators say he was murdered.

The video - obtained and broadcast by CNN - appeared to confirm speculation that the Saudi team allegedly responsible for his death had attempted to use a body double to cover up the crime.

The suspect, Mr Mustafa al-Madani, is seen arriving at the consulate at around 11am on Oct 2, wearing a blue plaid shirt. He later leaves wearing Mr Khashoggi's grey trousers and black jacket, and is accompanied by another man carrying a white plastic bag.

The video then shows the two suspects taking a taxi to the tourist-heavy Sultanahmet district, where they enter a bathroom. Mr Madani then emerges wearing the same plaid shirt. The two men dispose of the plastic bag, which Turkish officials believe contained Mr Khashoggi's clothes, CNN reported. Later, the two are seen laughing as they approach an entrance to the Movenpick hotel.

Saudi officials originally said Mr Khashoggi, who went to the diplomatic mission on Oct 2 to get documents for his upcoming marriage, had left the building unharmed. They later said he was killed inside the building in what they described as an altercation.

Turkish officials dispute this, saying they believe that 15 Saudi men who arrived in Istanbul on two flights on Oct 2 were connected to Mr Khashoggi's death.

Riyadh has since admitted that Mr Khashoggi died in a "brawl" inside the consulate, and said it has fired five top officials and arrested 18 others in an investigation into the killing.

Late on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency said both Saudi King Salman and Prince Mohammed had called Mr Khashoggi's son, Salah, to express their condolences.

Mr Erdogan, who has not yet directly blamed Saudi Arabia, held a telephone call with Mr Trump on Sunday during which they agreed the Khashoggi case needed to be clarified "in all its aspects", a Turkish presidential source said.

Mr Khashoggi, who would have been 60 this month, sought refuge in the United States after fleeing his native Saudi Arabia following the 2017 appointment of strongman Mohammed bin Salman as heir to the throne.

The journalist's killing has further soured relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, already at loggerheads over Qatar, with which Riyadh cut ties last year and to which Ankara has sent aid and troops.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST

