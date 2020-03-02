Turkey shoots down Syrian fighter jets, destroys tanks as tensions rise

AMMAN • The Syrian army confirmed yesterday two of its warplanes were downed by Turkish jets after being intercepted during a combat mission in Idlib province.

Earlier, Turkey's Defence Ministry said one of its drones had been downed yesterday and that it had shot down two Syrian planes.

Syrian state news media had previously merely said two planes had been "targeted", adding that the pilots escaped in parachutes and were fine.

Earlier yesterday, Turkey said it had destroyed air defence systems and more than 100 tanks belonging to the Syrian army as part of an operation it launched after an air strike killed dozens of its soldiers last week.

Tensions in north-west Syria have escalated sharply as fighting between Turkey-backed rebels and Russia-backed Syrian government forces risks bringing the two regional powers into direct confrontation.

Diplomatic efforts by Ankara and Moscow to defuse tensions have so far fallen short of achieving a ceasefire in the Idlib region of north-west Syria, the country's last major rebel stronghold after nine years of civil war.

Ankara has ramped up its attacks, including drone strikes, against the Syrian army since last Thursday, when 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Damascus. Another soldier was killed last Friday, bringing last month's death toll to 55.

Syria's army warned yesterday it would shoot down any planes or drones breaching the air space over the north-west, which has been controlled for years by its ally Moscow.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said: "We have neither the intention nor the notion to face Russia. Our only intention there is for the (Syrian) regime to end the massacre and thereby prevent, stop radicalisation and migration."

He dubbed the operation, Turkey's fourth in Syria, Spring Shield.

Mr Akar said Turkey had destroyed a drone, eight helicopters, 103 tanks, 72 howitzers, rocket launchers and six air defence systems, among other military equipment, since last Tuesday.

The Turkish minister added that 2,212 members of the Syrian forces had been "neutralised", a term used to designate those killed, wounded or captured.

The Syrian Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said 74 Syrian government troops and pro-Damascus fighters had been killed since last Tuesday.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last Saturday that while there was progress in talks between Turkish and Russian delegations, the Idlib issue would be resolved only between his country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One senior Turkish official and one security official said the meeting would be held on Thursday in Moscow.

REUTERS