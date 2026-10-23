Turkey says renewed attack on Iran would expand conflict, diplomacy only way

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cautioned on Friday against any renewed attack on Iran, saying such a move would exacerbate tensions and further expand the conflict there, adding that diplomacy and dialogue were the only way to end the war.

Fidan met his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Britain and Italy in Istanbul to discuss developments in the Iran war, attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi militants, and Russia's war in Ukraine.

It was the first collective meeting between the countries, comprising the Regional Four (R4) and EU 3 (E3), alongside Italy.

"We are all in agreement that a new attack on Iran would expand the war in the region," Fidan told a press conference after the meeting. "A military intervention on Iran is not in any way a solution. Nobody approves this at the moment," he added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said after Friday's meetings that renewed escalation between Iran and the United States would only have losers and raise oil prices.

The comments followed a New York Times report on Wednesday that the US and Israeli militaries had drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the US midterm congressional election next month. Citing US officials, it said likely targets would include Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and its missile and drone arsenal.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that the US would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterms, as Washington and Tehran were having "productive" talks about ending their six-month-old war. On Friday, he said the US could end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.

NATO member Turkey has been in close contact with Washington, Tehran and regional mediators to seek an end to the war. It has repeatedly called for attacks to stop and warned against the regional expansion of the conflict.

Fidan also said the countries meeting on Friday had discussed possible parameters to ensure the war in Iran does not expand further, but did not elaborate.

Following Friday's meetings, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany, France, and Britain were ready to negotiate with Iran to rule out its acquisition of nuclear weapons, while calling for support for Saudi Arabia and Yemen. REUTERS