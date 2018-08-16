Turkey retaliates against US tariffs

Turkey has doubled tariffs on some imports from the United States in retaliation for US sanctions, intensifying a diplomatic feud between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

A decree signed by Mr Erdogan doubled Turkish tariffs on passenger cars to 120 per cent, alcoholic drinks to 140 per cent and leaf tobacco to 60 per cent. Tariffs were also doubled on goods such as cosmetics, rice and coal.

The duties were raised in response to the US administration's "deliberate attacks on our economy", Vice-President Fuat Oktay tweeted. Last Friday, Mr Trump said he had authorised higher tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Turkey.

