Turkey, Pakistan agree rapid troops deployment in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

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Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman (centre), seen during the Mecca defence pact meeting between Turkey, Saudi Arabia ​and Pakistan in Riyadh, on Oct 5, 2026.

RIYADH - Turkey and Pakistan will undertake a “rapid deployment” of troops to Saudi Arabia as part of a new mutual defence alliance, the three countries said on Oct 5, as the Gulf kingdom faces escalating attacks from Yemen’s Houthis.

The three countries in August signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement committing them to come to each other’s aid in the event one were attacked.

The pact unites NATO’s second-largest army, that of Turkey, with the Islamic world’s only nuclear-armed state, Pakistan, and the leading Gulf power, Saudi Arabia.

Their representatives held an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Oct 5 where they noted recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, in particular ones targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, without mentioning the Iran-backed Houthis by name.

The trio “reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity”, they said in a joint statement.

They also agreed “to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom”.

The statement did not specify what sort of role the troops would fill once in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has faced repeated Houthi attacks targeting its cities, oil infrastructure and ships ever since Yemen’s civil war flared back to life in July.

In September, the group launched a new offensive that seized swathes of territory from Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, which on Oct 5 launched a counteroffensive with Riyadh’s support seeking to retake all Houthi territory, some of it held for more than a decade. AFP