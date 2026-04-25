Turkey may consider role in Hormuz demining after Iran-US deal, minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 24, 2026. REUTERS

ANKARA, April 25 - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkey could consider taking part in demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz following a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States.

Fidan, speaking to reporters in London on Friday evening, said a technical team was expected to carry out mine‑clearing work in the strait after any agreement, adding that Turkey viewed such efforts positively in principle as a humanitarian duty.

Here are some details from Fidan's remarks:

• Fidan said any demining work would be carried out by a technical team from various countries, formed after a possible Iran‑U.S. peace agreement

• Turkey would have "no problem" with participating in mine‑clearing operations under those conditions

• Fidan cautioned that Turkey would reassess its position if any future technical coalition of countries became a party to renewed conflict

• Fidan also said he believed issues related to Iran's nuclear programme could be resolved at the next round of talks in Pakistan REUTERS