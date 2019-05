ISTANBUL (AFP) - Turkey's top election body ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral vote on Monday (May 6) following the shock defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party, the state news agency reported.

The re-run was called after a meeting of the Supreme Election Board, according to the Anadolu news agency, and was confirmed by Mr Recep Ozel, the ruling party's representative to the body.