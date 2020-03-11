Turkey confirms first coronavirus case, says came via Europe

ANKARA (BLOOMBERG) - Turkey confirmed the first case of the coronavirus had been identified in the country as the epidemic grips neighbours including Iran, the hardest-hit nation after China and Italy.

"A male Turkish citizen has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a televised news conference early Wednesday (March 11), adding that the person contracted the virus from Europe and that his family was also placed under monitoring.

Vacations for all health personnel have been cancelled as a precaution, Koca said.

Turkish sports clubs Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas declined in Istanbul trading on Wednesday. Listed supermarket chains climbed on expected stocking-up on food items and household goods.

Turkey's Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu said no ban on spectators is foreseen "at the moment".

"If authorities announce measures such as football matches without spectators, or ban matches altogether, revenues of these companies would be hit," Tera Securities analyst Enver Erkan said by phone.

Turkey has a population of 83 million people and also hosts the world's largest refugee population with around 5 million people, mostly Syrians who've fled that country's civil war.

Turkey had stopped all passenger flights with Italy, South Korea and Iraq and has started screening passengers arriving from abroad.

It had earlier imposed new rules requiring firms to obtain government approval before exporting face masks.