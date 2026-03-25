Trump says Iran made a major energy-related gift to the US

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends Markwayne Mullin's swearing-in as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, March 24 - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.

Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.

"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."

Trump, reiterating that he felt the United States had already won the war, indicated that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed as how quickly the campaign had gone.

"Pete didn't want it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.

Trump said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end hostilities, adding the Iranians wanted to reach a deal very badly.

"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said, but would not provide details, particularly on whether U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned talks this week. He said Witkoff, Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved in negotiations.

Pakistan has said it is willing to host talks between the United States and Iran. REUTERS