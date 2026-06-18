Trump: unfair for Iran to lack ballistic missiles if other countries have them

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at Paris Orly airport, following the G7 Summit, in Orly, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

PARIS, June 17 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be unfair for Iran not to have ballistic missiles if other countries have them.

"I'm saying that if other countries have them, it's a little bit unfair for them not to have some," Trump told reporters in Paris.

"If Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and they all have some, I would say in relative proportion, I think it's okay."

Trump also said the United States would leave its military in the Gulf "for a while" after Washington struck a deal with Tehran to end its nearly four-month conflict in the region. REUTERS