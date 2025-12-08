Trump UN envoy Mike Waltz, EU’s Kaja Kallas in Jordan to discuss Gaza aid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Displaced Palestinians, children and adults, waiting for food at a shelter in Nuseirat, central Gaza on Nov 23.

AMMAN - US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas were both visiting Jordan on Dec 7 to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Their visits came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected the second phase of the US-sponsored ceasefire plan for the Palestinian territory to begin soon.

Mr Waltz said on X that he was in Jordanian capital Amman to discuss speeding up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and “to see the vital work Jordanian and UN partners are doing”.

“We’re ready to move forward with the rebuilding of Gaza... So we’re here to knock down those bureaucratic barriers and get things moving,” he added.

Mr Kallas was also in Amman on Dec 7, where she held talks with King Abdullah II on the Gaza ceasefire and regional developments, the royal palace said in a statement.

King Abdullah notably reiterated “the need to adhere to the terms of the agreement to end the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of relief aid”, the palace said.

Mr Kallas and the King discussed “the need to achieve comprehensive calm in the region and preserve the sovereignty of states”, it added.

The Gaza truce, in effect since Oct 10, has halted the war that began after Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

The second stage of the Gaza ceasefire plan concerns disarming Hamas, establishing a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilisation force. AFP