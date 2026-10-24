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Trump says US may do another military operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

FORT MYERS, Florida, Oct 23 - US President Donald Trump said on Friday Washington may carry out another military operation against Iran at a time when the war is nearing its eight month mark and as rise in fuel prices weigh on the US midterm elections.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said in remarks at a rally in Florida as he spoke about the war. He did not elaborate.

• "Operation Epic Fury" is the name used by the US military for its war against Iran.

• Earlier on Friday, Trump said the US could end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.

• Trump, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, said earlier this month that the US would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterm elections in which control of Congress is up for grab.

• US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions REUTERS