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Trump says Iran looking at gas, bioweapons but downplays threat

US President Donald Trump said there were signs that Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons.

SHENZHE N – US President Donald Trump said there were signs that Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons even as he downplayed concerns over a report that Tehran was plotting to attack senior US officials with a dirty bomb.

Trump, in a Fox News interview on the morning of Nov 19 from Shenzhen, China, was asked whether there was any indication those purported threats from the Islamic Republic were real.

“Well, there is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear,” Trump said, appearing to reference US and Israeli strikes to damage Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“Nuclear is much harder, and they’re looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio. You know, the biological weapons,” the President added, without providing any further details.

CNN reported earlier this week that US intelligence had indicated Iran was developing plans to target senior administration officials by detonating a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, DC.

Trump on Nov 17 said the US was “looking into” the matter.

Asked if people in the nation’s capital should be worried, Trump said on Nov 19, “I don’t think so”, and indicated the US would retaliate forcefully for any such attack.

“I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out,” Trump said.

A spokesperson for Iran’s mission at the United Nations denied the dirty bomb report, saying the country considers the “use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate”, according to CNN.

A White House spokesperson earlier this week said the administration remains vigilant monitoring any threats “but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland”. BLOOMBERG