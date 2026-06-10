Trump says Iran has taken too long to negotiate, will 'pay the price'

An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-U.S. mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 10 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Tehran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now "have to pay the price" after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the region amid reported efforts to continue talks.

"Iran is all talk and no action," Trump wrote in a social media post. "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!"

Trump, in a separate interview with Fox News, said he was getting close to ordering new strikes targeting Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran is unwilling to sign an agreement.

Trump's comments come as an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran on Wednesday morning in an effort to finalize an agreement, after consultations with the United States.

Asked about Iran's latest strikes Wednesday against U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told Fox that Iran had a chance to sign a deal and survive and that he may keep going with more strikes given the slow pace of negotiations, according to the network.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post or the reported negotiators' consultations and travel. REUTERS