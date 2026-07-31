Trump says ‘Board of Peace’ reaches Gaza disarmament deal

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Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on July 30, including two children, medics said.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on July 30 his so-called “Board of Peace” reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump cast it as a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilisation Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump said.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves,” Trump added.

Earlier in the day, sources said that talks between mediators and Hamas leaders in Cairo on implementing a US-brokered Gaza peace plan made rare progress, although an Israeli official said proposed terms were not satisfactory.

Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on July 30 , including two children, medics said. REUTERS