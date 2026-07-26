Trump is giving Iran talks 'a little bit of room,' US ambassador to UN says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, at the United Nations headquarters, in New York City, U.S., June 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/ File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 26 - U.S. President Donald Trump has paused attacks on Iran to allow more room for diplomacy, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Fox News.

"He's giving talks some space, he's giving it a little bit of room," Mike Waltz told the broadcaster on Sunday.

Waltz did not provide further detail on the nature of the talks, but there has been a weekend lull in the fighting between Iran and the United States. The Pentagon paused bombing operations after 13 nights of escalating strikes and there were no weekend reports of attacks by Iran on its neighbors.

Asked about the pause, a senior official in Trump's administration said on Saturday that the president "has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come to the table in a serious way." REUTERS