Trump defends Syria pullout against criticism

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected criticism from fellow Republicans over his decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria, and dismissed worries that captured Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters might escape in the chaos of a Turkish attack.

Mr Trump's abrupt move on Sunday to remove 50 US troops from northern Syria has drawn sharp fire from many Republican lawmakers who are normally his strong supporters.

As Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish militia positions on Wednesday, Mr Trump aligned himself with anti-war voices in the Republican Party, such as Senator Rand Paul, saying the US should never have been involved in conflicts in the Middle East in the first place.

Pressed on the situation by reporters during a White House event, Mr Trump said he was open to imposing sanctions on Turkey if the Turks do not treat the Kurds humanely.

When asked what he would do if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were to wipe out the Kurds, Mr Trump said: "I will wipe out his economy if he does that."

The Trump pullout has prompted bipartisan concerns that some of the thousands of ISIS fighters held by Kurdish-led forces might escape in the chaos surrounding the Turkish incursion.

Mr Trump said many of these fighters are of European origin and that he had given European nations four chances to take responsibility for them.

When asked if he had any concerns that some of these ISIS fighters could escape and pose a threat elsewhere, Mr Trump adopted a dismissive tone. "Well, they're going to be escaping to Europe. That's where they want to go," he said.

Mr Trump said that particularly dangerous ISIS fighters held by the Kurds in north-east Syria had been removed to US custody.

While he did not give any specifics, The Washington Post reported that US forces had gained control of two notorious British fighters dubbed "The Beatles" and moved them to Iraq.

Reaction to Mr Trump's move has enraged many Republicans and Democrats. US Representative Liz Cheney said in a statement that Mr Trump's decision would have "sickening and predictable consequences".

"The US is abandoning our ally the Kurds, who fought ISIS on the ground and helped protect the US homeland. This decision aids America's adversaries, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and paves the way for a resurgence of ISIS. This action imperils American security and that of our allies. Congress must and will act to limit the catastrophic impact of this decision," she said.

Mr Trump's decision comes as he needs as much Republican support as possible to fight an impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats who control the US House of Representatives.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is one of Mr Trump's closest confidants in Congress and a frequent golf partner, has angrily split with him over Syria. "This is the pre-9/11 mentality that paved the way for 9/11: 'What's happening in Afghanistan is no concern to us.' So if he follows through with this, it'd be the biggest mistake of his presidency," Ms Graham told Fox News.

Mr Trump on Monday had threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered "off-limits" following his decision.

