Trio of astronauts leave ISS and return to Earth

KAZAKHSTAN (REUTERS) - After leaving the International Space Station, Nasa astronaut Nick Hague, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Roscosmos spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori landed safely in Kazakhstan on Friday (Oct 4).

Hague and Ovchinin launched March 14, along with Nasa astronaut Christina Koch, who remains at the International Space Station.

Hague and Ovchinin spent 203 days on the station, orbiting Earth 3,248 times and traveling 86.1 million miles, according to Nasa. Hague conducted three spacewalks during his mission and Ovchinin conducted one spacewalk.

Almansoori spent eight days on the station and covered 128 orbits of Earth with a journey of 3.1 million miles, becoming the first person from the UAE to fly in space.

He launched on September 25 with Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos.

After postlanding medical checks, Hague will return to Houston, and Ovchinin and Almansoori will return to Star City, Russia.