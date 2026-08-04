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Trapped after war breaks out in Iran, Bangladesh seafarer recounts Gulf ordeal

Many seafarers have been stranded in the high seas of the Gulf after war broke out when the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28.

DHAKA – For 115 days, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam was stranded on the high seas of the Gulf, watching missiles light up the night sky and rationing food and water for his crew.

“I tried to stay calm because I was responsible for 31 lives, a ship worth US$40 million (S$51.3 million), and cargo valued at US$8.2 million,” the 51-year-old Bangladeshi mariner told AFP, back home after the ordeal.

Islam was the captain of the Banglar Joyjatra, a bulk carrier that arrived in the Gulf a month before the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February.

The ensuing war saw the economically vital Strait of Hormuz paralysed and commercial shipping in the Gulf repeatedly targeted in Iranian attacks.

The Joyjatra, chartered by a Singapore-based company, was marooned for nearly four months.

“We loaded 39,000 tonnes of steel coils at (Qatar’s) Mesaieed Port and reached the outer port limits of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates on Feb 26,” Islam told AFP by telephone from his home in Bangladesh’s eastern city of Cumilla.

“Something was in the air. There was an ominous atmosphere,” he said.

“In the early hours of Feb 28, we saw a missile strike an oil storage facility just 200m away,” he added. “The facility burst into flames.”

The sailors anxiously watched as tugboats battled the blaze that had engulfed storage tanks.

Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates urged Islam to evacuate, but the captain chose to stay aboard, hoping the situation would stabilise.

Instead, more missile attacks followed.

Over the following days, explosions rang in the air while the ship’s navigation system stopped working.

“After many years, I found myself navigating manually again, searching for lighthouses to make sure we stayed on course,” Islam said.

Quran and TikTok

In response to US-Israeli attacks, Iran closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, effectively trapping dozens of ships and sailors. PHOTO: AFP

When the attacks somewhat subsided a few days later, the vessel unloaded its cargo and was asked to sail eastwards via the Strait of Hormuz.

But Iran had effectively blockaded the key waterway, and just 25 nautical miles from Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied the vessel permission to proceed.

Repeated attempts to cross the strait over the following days met a similar fate.

At one point, fresh water supplies dwindled and food became scarce, prompting Islam to introduce rationing.

He said some crew members were young sailors on their first voyages who appeared traumatised by what was unfolding.

“I tried to comfort them. Some spent the whole day reciting the Quran; others passed the time on TikTok. I just wanted everyone to stay calm,” he said.

After a ceasefire was announced in April, Islam again tried to cross the chokepoint, only to be turned away once more.

The Joyjatra eventually received permission to cross Hormuz on June 23, but it was only after clearing the waterway that the crew was finally able to relax.

“We breathed a sigh of relief. God guided us,” Islam said.

“As the captain, I had to keep reassuring my crew, along with my wife and children back home, who spent many sleepless nights worrying about us,” he added.

“Every time I return home, my family tells me enough is enough; it’s time to leave the sea,” the captain said. “But I have decided to keep sailing for many more years.” AFP