Traffic in Suez Canal set to resume after stranded container vessel is freed

ISMAILIA (Egypt) • The mammoth cargo ship blocking one of the world's most vital maritime arteries was wrenched from the shoreline and finally set free yesterday, raising hopes that traffic could soon resume in the Suez Canal and limit the economic fallout of the disruption.

The ship was ultimately set free around 3pm, according to shipping officials. Horns blared in celebration as images emerged on social media of the once-stuck ship on the move.

Earlier in the day, tugs were seen moving the stern of the MV Ever Given to and fro in order to dislodge the front hull from the mud, said people familiar with the operation. The movement resembled the wiggling of a tooth, one of the people said.

That came after dredging and excavation work at the weekend. This had helped workers from the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeed in partially refloating the vessel in the pre-dawn hours yesterday using tug boats, two marine and shipping sources said.

Salvage teams, working on land and water for five days and nights, were ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides. Salvage crews had worked around a schedule largely dictated by the tides: working to make progress during the six hours it would take for the water to go from low point to high, and then back again.

With a full moon on Sunday, the following 24 hours had offered the best window to work, with a few extra inches of tidal flow providing a vital assist for their efforts.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi thanked "Egyptians who contributed technically and practically to ending the crisis of the Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal".

Marine traffic through the canal was set to restart once the ship was directed to the lakes area, a wider section of the canal, the SCA said. The 400m-long ship got jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in strong winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

At least 369 vessels have been waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers, and liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas vessels, said SCA chairman Osama Rabie.

The SCA has said it can accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given is freed. "We will not waste one second," Admiral Rabie told state television.

He said it could take 21/2 to three days to clear the backlog, and a canal source said more than 100 ships would be able to enter the channel daily.

However, disruptions to the global shipping industry could take weeks and possibly months to clear, top container shipping lines said.

Taiwan-listed Evergreen Line, which is leasing the ship, said yesterday that the Ever Given would be inspected for seaworthiness. It said decisions regarding the vessel's cargo would be made after the inspection and that it would coordinate with the ship's owner after investigation reports were completed.

Oil prices fell yesterday on news that the ship had been refloated and traffic had resumed in the waterway.

