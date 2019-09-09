Top oil producers to consider fresh output cuts

DUBAI • Top oil producers will consider fresh output cuts at a meeting this week, but analysts are doubtful they will succeed in bolstering crude prices dented by the United States-China trade war.

The Opec petroleum exporters' cartel and key non-Opec members want to halt a slide in prices that has continued despite previous production cuts and US sanctions that have squeezed supply from Iran and Venezuela.

Analysts say the Opec+ group's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which monitors a supply reduction deal reached last year, has limited options when it meets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The obvious move is to deepen the reductions. But while that could help prices, it also risks further losses of market share, analysts say.

"Opec has traditionally resorted to production cuts in order to shore up the prices," said Mr M. R. Raghu, head of research at Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz).

"However, this has come at the cost of reduction in Opec's global crude market share from a peak of 35 per cent in 2012 to 30 per cent as of July 2019," he told Agence France-Presse.

The 24-nation Opec+ group, dominated by the cartel's kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-Opec production giant Russia, agreed to reduce output in December last year.

That came as a faltering global economy and a boom in US shale oil threatened to create a global glut in supply. Previous supply cuts have mostly succeeded in bolstering prices. But this time, the market has continued to slide - even after Opec+ agreed in June to extend by nine months an earlier deal slashing output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

The new factor is the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies, whose tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also undergone a major shake-up in its oil sector, announcing the replacement of energy minister Khalid al-Falih with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in the early hours of yesterday morning ahead of a much-anticipated stock listing of state oil giant Aramco.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE