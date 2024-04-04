Top Netanyahu rival calls for early elections in Israel

JERUSALEM - Israeli minister Benny Gantz, a member of the war Cabinet and main rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called on April 3 for snap parliamentary elections in September.

Mr Netanyahu faces pressure from several sides, including protests demanding boosted efforts to secure the release of hostages taken in Hamas’s Oct 7 attack that sparked war in Gaza.

“We must set a consensual date for the month of September, or if you prefer for the first anniversary of the war,” said Mr Gantz, who is also a lawmaker, in a speech from his office in Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset.

Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party rejected the call, but it was welcomed by the leader of the US Senate, who in March urged new elections in a strident criticism of Mr Netanyahu’s handling of the war.

“When a leading member of Israel’s war Cabinet calls for early elections and over 70 per cent of the Israeli population agrees according to a major poll, you know it’s the right thing to do,” Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Early elections require the agreement of 61 elected officials, or the majority of deputies in the Knesset, where the Likud has the most seats without however having a majority.

Mr Netanyahu’s Likud said elections while Israel is at war “would inevitably lead to paralysis” and harm the military’s fight in Gaza.

Demonstrations by opponents of Mr Netanyahu have brought together thousands of people in recent weeks and particularly since March 30, notably in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Protesters and the relatives of hostages taken on Oct 7 called for the resignation of the premier.