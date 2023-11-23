Top Iran diplomat meets Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

BEIRUT - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met Mr Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, which has traded deadly cross-border fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war, the Lebanese movement said on Nov 23.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7, the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating exchanges of fire, primarily involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, along with Palestinian groups.

The clashes have raised fears of a broader conflagration.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Mr Amir-Abdollahian and Mr Nasrallah “reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and... the efforts made to end the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip”.

Mr Amir-Abdollahian, who warned on Nov 22 that the war could spiral out of control, left Beirut for Doha after their meeting, Iran’s Nour news agency reported.

Hezbollah said on the morning of Nov 23 that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at a military base at Ein Zeitim near the town of Safed in northern Israel, about 10km from the border.

It said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the frontier, and claimed to have caused casualties.

The Israeli army shelled several locations in southern Lebanon in response, said Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Hezbollah says it has been acting in support of Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist movement’s Oct 7 attacks on Israel, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.