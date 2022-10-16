Timeline: Month of anger in Iran over woman's death in hijab arrest

PARIS - One month ago, a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she had been detained by Iran's notorious morality police for alleged violations of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Ms Mahsa Amini's death in hospital on Sept 16, three days after her arrest, sparked the biggest protests in Iran in years.

Young women and girls have defiantly removed their Islamic headscarves, or hijabs, in standoffs with the security forces that have left dozens dead, according to human rights groups.

Here is a timeline of the events:

Sept 13: Arrest

Ms Amini is visiting Teheran with her family when she is detained by the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrols), the police unit that enforces strict dress rules for women, including the compulsory headscarf.

Her brother Kiaresh tells the Iran Wire news website that while he was waiting outside the police station for her an ambulance drove past, rushing her to hospital.

Teheran police say she "suddenly suffered a heart problem" and release CCTV footage appearing to show her collapsing in the police station.

Sept 16: Death

On Sept 16, after three days in a coma, Ms Amini is declared dead.

Rights activists say she suffered a fatal blow to the head while in police custody, a claim echoed later by a relative of Amini living in Iraq, but denied by officials.

President Ebrahim Raisi orders an inquiry.