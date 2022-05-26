Tight global refinery capacity and lack of investment adding to high oil prices: Saudi Economy Minister

Saudi Arabia's Economy and Planning Minister Faisal Alibrahim (right) at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
16 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Over-worked refining systems, a lack of investment in expanding capacity and geopolitical tensions have helped drive up oil prices, noted Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning.

Mr Faisal Alibrahim told the Straits Time at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday (May 26): "We have been calling for investments in capacity whether it is at the production level or the refining level for a while now, because we, like most, if not all experts, see a continuous rise in demand for oil."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top