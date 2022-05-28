Tight global refinery capacity adding to oil prices: Saudi minister

Overworked refining systems, a lack of investment in expanding capacity and geopolitical tensions have helped drive up oil prices, noted Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning.

Mr Faisal Alibrahim told The Straits Times at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday: "We have been calling for investments in capacity, whether it is at the production level or the refining level for a while now, because we, like most if not all experts, see a continuous rise in demand for oil.

"Unfortunately, in the last five years, we did not see investment in the refining side, and as such today you are seeing high refining margins, and this affects the end user."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in a report this month that global refinery margins have surged to extraordinarily high levels due to depleted product inventories and constrained refinery activity.

The Paris-based IEA added that oil demand this year is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels a day on average to 99.4 million.

Mr Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Refinitiv, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, said supplies of diesel and petrol already showed signs of tightening late last year, when the post-pandemic demand recovery started.

He noted that this came at the same time that refineries across Asia's top refining centres in China, India, Japan and South Korea were operating at below-average capacity.

"On top of that, China clamped down on refined product output from its smaller private refineries from July, resulting in a shortfall of diesel and gasoline production for the domestic market, forcing refiners to curb exports in favour of domestic demand," said Mr Yaw.

Refinitiv data shows that Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a series of sanctions from the West that disrupted supply and demand fundamentals for crude oil and diesel.

Mr Yaw added that Russia is a major exporter of diesel to Europe, with volumes pegged at around 1.5 million to two million tonnes a month.

"Since then, European importers have been forced to scramble for alternative supplies, mostly from India, the Middle East and, to a lesser extent, South Korea and Singapore."

This disruption has lifted diesel's refining margins to multiple record highs above US$40 a barrel.

Oil prices have climbed by around 70 per cent in the past year to around US$115 a barrel on Thursday, first as demand rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic and then after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its partners, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are raising daily crude output by around 430,000 barrels each month.

Several major importers, including the United States and Japan, have called on Opec+ to go faster.

Saudi Arabia is now producing 10.5 million barrels a day, or every tenth barrel in the world, and will likely raise output to 11 million later this year when a broader pact between Opec and allies such as Russia expires.

Mr Alibrahim said the country is looking to further build on its strong relationships in Asia and particularly with Asean to expand investments and partnerships in strategic sectors like advanced manufacturing, research and development, knowledge sharing and innovation and technology.