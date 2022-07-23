Three Arrows founders emerge to break silence on fund collapse

DUBAI • After five weeks in hiding, the disgraced founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) spoke extensively about the spectacular implosion of their once high-flying hedge fund, saying their bungled crypto speculation unleashed cascading margins calls on loans that should never have been made.

Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Davies, both 35, first became friends in high school.

They built 3AC into a crypto-trading behemoth before its collapse bankrupted creditors and exacerbated a sell-off that foisted steep losses on mom-and-pop owners of Bitcoin and other tokens.

At times contrite and at times defensive, Mr Davies and Mr Zhu, speaking from an undisclosed location, described a systemic failure of risk management in which easy-flowing credit worsened the impact of wrong-way bets.

They acknowledged the collapse triggered widespread pain, but mostly talked around questions about the effect on others in the industry.

Instead, they stressed they suffered deep losses while denying allegations they pulled money out of 3AC before it all blew up.

"People may call us stupid. They may call us stupid or delusional. And, I'll accept that. Maybe," Mr Zhu said. "But they're gonna, you know, say that I absconded funds during the last period, where I actually put more of my personal money back in. That's not true."

Advisers in charge of liquidating the fund said in July 8 filings that Mr Zhu and Mr Davies had not cooperated with them and that the founders' whereabouts were unknown.

Mr Zhu said death threats had forced them into hiding. "That does not mean that we haven't been communicating with all relevant authorities," said Mr Zhu in a telephone interview with Mr Davies and two lawyers from Solitaire LLP.

"We have been communicating with them from Day One."

The two declined to say where they were but one of the lawyers on the call said their ultimate destination is the United Arab Emirates, which has emerged as a hotspot for crypto.

In a wide-ranging interview, the former Credit Suisse traders detailed the events leading to their fund's implosion, which itself set off a chain reaction that has cost institutions and small-time speculators billions of dollars.

"The whole situation is regrettable," Mr Davies said. "Many people lost a lot of money."

Creditors of the fund, recently registered in the British Virgin Islands, filed paperwork saying they are owed more than US$2.8 billion (S$3.89 billion) in unsecured claims.

That figure is expected to rise significantly, court papers show. To date, liquidators overseeing the insolvency have gained control of assets worth at least US$40 million.

Mr Zhu and Mr Davies, long among the most vociferous crypto bulls in an industry known for extremes, put on trades, turbocharged by leverage, that put 3AC at the centre of a series of implosions that convulsed the crypto market as prices retreated this year from their highs last fall.

"We positioned ourselves for a kind of market that didn't end up happening," Mr Zhu said.

"We believed in everything to the fullest," added Mr Davies.

"We had almost all of our assets in there. And then in the good times we did the best. And then in the bad times we lost the most."

At the same time, they claim, they weren't outliers.

They describe a confluence of interrelated one-way bets and accommodative borrowing arrangements that all blew up at once, leading not just to their fund's demise but to bankruptcy, distress and bailouts at firms like Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and BlockFi.

"It's not a surprise that Celsius, ourselves, these kind of firms, all have problems at the same time," Mr Zhu said.

"We have our own capital, we have our own balance sheet, but then we also take in deposits from these lenders and then we generate yield on them. So if we're in the business of taking in deposits and then generating yield, then that, you know, means we end up doing similar trades."

Efforts by Mr Zhu and Mr Davies to deflect blame are a sharp contrast to the pair's previously relentless campaign of cheer-leading crypto assets and belittling critics.

Nerves were raked anew this week by creditor claims that the founders put a down payment on a US$50 million yacht before the fund went under, a claim Mr Zhu said is part of a smear campaign.

The boat "was bought over a year ago and commissioned to be built and to be used in Europe," Mr Zhu said, adding the yacht "has a full money trail".

He rejected the perception that he enjoyed an extravagant lifestyle, noting that he biked to work and back every day and that his family has only "two homes in Singapore".

"We were never seen in any clubs spending lots of money. We were never seen, you know, kind of driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis around," Mr Zhu said.

"This kind of smearing of us, I feel, is just from a classic playbook of, you know, when this stuff happens, when funds blow up, then you know, these are kind of the headlines that people like to play."

Mr Davies and Mr Zhu acknowledged heavy losses related to trades in Luna and the now-defunct algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, saying they were caught by surprise at the speed of the collapse of these tokens.

In retrospect, Mr Zhu said, the firm may have been too close to Terra's founder, Mr Do Kwon.

One of those trades involved an Ethereum-linked token called staked ETH, or stETH, designed to be a tradable proxy for Ether and widely used in decentralised finance.

While every stETH is meant to be redeemable for one Ether once long-awaited upgrades of the Ethereum blockchain take effect, the turmoil sparked by Terra's collapse caused its market value to fall below that level.

This, in turn - in Mr Zhu's telling - caused other investors to put on trades that could benefit from the widening gap.

Still, the fund was able to continue borrowing from large digital-asset lenders and wealthy investors until, that is, they blew themselves up.

After Luna's implosion, Mr Zhu said lenders were "comfortable" with 3AC's financial situation, and that they allowed them to keep trading "as if nothing was wrong".

As court filings have now revealed, many of these loans had required only a very small amount of collateral.

"So I just think that, you know, throughout that period, we continued to do business as usual. But then yeah, after that day, when, you know, Bitcoin went from US$30,000 to US$20,000, you know, that was extremely painful for us. And that was in, that ended up being kind of the nail in the coffin."

In Mr Zhu and Mr Davies' telling, it was partly their own success that helped propel the herd mentality around the trade.

"We managed to do it at the right window when it was a very big profit," Mr Zhu said.