Thousands of livestock stuck in ships with food running out

ISMAILIA (Egypt) • Of all the millions of tonnes of cargo that has piled up in the Suez Canal, none is more delicate than the animals crammed into the hulls of several of the ships.

Little information is available, with neither canal officials nor shipping executives willing to talk.

But data compiled by Bloomberg indicates that as many as 10 vessels stuck in and around the canal could be carrying thousands of livestock.

Given the Europe-to-Saudi Arabia itinerary, they are most likely carrying sheep. Seven of the ships, headed for Jordan, have 92,000 livestock on board.

While much of the waylaid cargo is commodity products such as oil that can be stored on ships for long periods, livestock need food and water, and such deliveries usually carry only enough for a few extra days.

That could create a critical situation for ships to find feed supplies at a local port, or force them to turn around.

Dislodging the vessel blocking the canal may take at least a week, longer than initially feared, people familiar with the matter said.

"I wouldn't expect just after a two-day delay for a problem to have built up," said Mr Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer at animal welfare group Compassion in World Farming, which has called for an end to the live-animal shipments.

"It's as time goes by that the problems get worse. Occasionally, there are real scandals when things go wrong, but it's a day-to-day horror."

Cattle can also be transported by sea and ships would generally have at least two or three days' worth of extra hay or feed on board, said Mr Bob Bishop, president of the Livestock Exporters Association of the United States.

If the feed runs out, ships could get more from a port while refuel-ling. A ship that cannot get to dock could get feed from a barge in what is known as "midstream loading", Mr Bishop said.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest sheep importer by a wide margin, United Nations data shows.

But the trade route has faced disaster at times. About 14,000 sheep being shipped from Romania to Saudi Arabia were killed when a vessel partly capsized in 2019, according to media reports at the time.

BLOOMBERG