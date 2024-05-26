Thousands of Israelis demand return of hostages after bodies recovered

TEL AVIV - Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on May 25 to demand urgent government action to bring home hostages held in Gaza, after the bodies of several were retrieved.

Protesters observed a minute’s silence in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square in honour of the captives whose bodies were recovered by Israeli troops in May, an AFP correspondent reported.

The army said on May 24 that troops had retrieved the bodies of three hostages in an overnight operation in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The remains of Chanan Yablonka, Brazilian-Israeli Michel Nisenbaum and French-Mexican Orion Hernandez Radoux “were rescued” and their families notified after forensic identification, the military said in a statement.

“In just a few hours, I will bury my 42-year-old brother... I feared this moment,” Yablonka’s sister, Avivit, said at the May 25 rally.

“My brother, I promise you that I will continue to shout, support, fight and do everything so that all the hostages return home safely.

“They must be taken out of this hell now.”