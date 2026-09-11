‘These waters aren’t safe’: Gulf tankers are running out of ways to export oil
Lisa Friedman, Jenny Gross and Rebecca F. Elliott
- Houthi militants backed by Iran gained control of Yemen's Red Sea port Mokha, threatening a vital oil export route and further restricting Gulf energy corridors.
- Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains highly dangerous, with numerous attacks on vessels and at least 22 sailors killed since February.
- Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped to a 13-year low, while US efforts to secure sea routes face limited options to end the conflict or lower energy prices.
AI generated
LONDON – The world’s most valuable energy corridors are pinching shut.
On Sept 11, Houthi militants backed by Iran expanded their control of the Red Sea, threatening a critical route for Persian Gulf crude.