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‘These waters aren’t safe’: Gulf tankers are running out of ways to export oil

A digital billboard featuring Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on a street in Sana'a, Yemen, on Sept 11.

LONDON – The world’s most valuable energy corridors are pinching shut.

On Sept 11 , Houthi militants backed by Iran expanded their control of the Red Sea, threatening a critical route for Persian Gulf crude.