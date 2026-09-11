Straitstimes.com header logo

‘These waters aren’t safe’: Gulf tankers are running out of ways to export oil

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A digital billboard featuring Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on a street in Sana’a, Yemen, on Sept 11.

A digital billboard featuring Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on a street in Sana'a, Yemen, on Sept 11.

PHOTO: EPA

Lisa Friedman, Jenny Gross and Rebecca F. Elliott

  • Houthi militants backed by Iran gained control of Yemen's Red Sea port Mokha, threatening a vital oil export route and further restricting Gulf energy corridors.
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains highly dangerous, with numerous attacks on vessels and at least 22 sailors killed since February.
  • Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped to a 13-year low, while US efforts to secure sea routes face limited options to end the conflict or lower energy prices.

AI generated

LONDON – The world’s most valuable energy corridors are pinching shut.

On Sept 11, Houthi militants backed by Iran expanded their control of the Red Sea, threatening a critical route for Persian Gulf crude.

See more on

Maritime and shipping

Oil prices/Crude oil

Strait of Hormuz

Iran war

Yemen

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.