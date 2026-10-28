The true net winners in Israel’s election – so far

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Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves Israel's national flag at the election night rally after the first exit polls were announced, in Tel Aviv, on Oct 28.

LONDON – Exit polls from Israel’s general elections indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, won’t be able to retain power.

While Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party remains Israel’s biggest political formation and is projected to get 25 seats in the next 120-seat parliament, the opposition parties grouped around Gadi Eisenkot, a former top Israeli military commander, are expected to win more seats overall, and therefore seem better placed to form the next government.