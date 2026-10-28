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The true net winners in Israel’s election – so far

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Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves Israel’s national flag at the election night rally after the first exit polls were announced, in Tel Aviv, on Oct 28.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot waves Israel's national flag at the election night rally after the first exit polls were announced, in Tel Aviv, on Oct 28.

PHOTO: AFP

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Jonathan Eyal

LONDON – Exit polls from Israel’s general elections indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, won’t be able to retain power.

While Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party remains Israel’s biggest political formation and is projected to get 25 seats in the next 120-seat parliament, the opposition parties grouped around Gadi Eisenkot, a former top Israeli military commander, are expected to win more seats overall, and therefore seem better placed to form the next government.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.