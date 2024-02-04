The 8 days that roiled the UN’s top agency in Gaza

JERUSALEM – When a senior US diplomat called the Israeli military last week to request further details about Israeli allegations against a United Nations agency in the Gaza Strip, military leaders were so surprised that they ordered an internal inquiry about how the information had reached the ears of foreign officials.

The allegations were grave: Twelve employees of the organization, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), were accused of joining Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel or its aftermath.

The claims reinforced Israel’s decades-old narrative about UNRWA – that it is biased against Israel and influenced by Hamas and other armed groups, charges that the agency strongly rejects.

But while most Israeli officials oppose UNRWA, some military leaders did not want to see it shuttered amid a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. In fact, it was not the military that disclosed the information to the United States but UNRWA itself.

The sequence of events began on Jan 18, when Mr Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, met with a top Israeli diplomat in Tel Aviv, Israel. Mr Lazzarini meets roughly once a month in Israel with the diplomat, Mr Amir Weissbrod, a deputy director general at the Israeli Foreign Ministry who oversees relationships with UN agencies. This was meant to be a routine discussion about the delivery of food, fuel and other aid supplies to Gaza, according to a UN official briefed on the meeting.

Instead, Mr Weissbrod came supplied with the shocking intelligence about UNRWA, which had been given to him by officers in the military, according to four officials familiar with the situation.

UNRWA is the largest aid agency on the ground in Gaza, providing shelter to more than half the population and coordinating the distribution of the meager aid and fuel supplies that arrive by truck every day from Egypt and Israel. If UNRWA collapses without a plan for its replacement, some Israeli officials fear that they will be forced to fill the void.

Yet, a week after the allegations were published, the agency’s survival is in question.

The United Nations announced the allegations on Jan 26, adding that nine of the 12 had been fired (two others were dead). That prompted a cascade of donor states to suspend their funding, on the same day that the International Court of Justice called on Israel to allow in more aid, as part of its order that Israel prevent genocide in Gaza.

Then came an even bigger Israeli claim: that 10 per cent of UNRWA’s 13,000 employees in Gaza were members of Hamas. More suspensions of funds followed.