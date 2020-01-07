Tensions rise as Iran general's funeral is held

In a rare display of emotion from the typically reserved and measured Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried openly yesterday at the funeral of slain Major-General Qassem Soleimani, with whom he shared a deep bond.

The killing of Maj-Gen Soleimani, architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence, has stoked concern that a broader regional conflict could erupt. Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the US air strike on the general.

Oil extended its gains, briefly surpassing US$70 a barrel in London. In stock markets, European indexes followed Asia lower and Wall Street appeared set for sizeable falls at the open. Gold climbed as much as 2.3 per cent to US$1,588.13 an ounce.

