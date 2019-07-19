Teheran says it has seized foreign tanker smuggling oil

DUBAI • Iran said yesterday it had seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, as the United States military commander in the region said the US would work "aggressively" to ensure free passage of vessels through the vital waterway.

The US blames Iran for a series of attacks on shipping in the world's most important oil artery since mid-May, accusations that Teheran rejects but which have raised fears that the long-time foes could stumble into war.

It was unclear if the impounded ship was the same vessel that Iran towed to safety on Sunday after it sent a distress signal.

Iranian state television had earlier said it was the same ship, but a Revolutionary Guards statement did not confirm that.

The statement said the ship was smuggling one million litres of fuel in the area of Larak Island in the Gulf and had 12 foreign crew.

Although Iran has yet to name the vessel, shipping industry sources said they believe it to be the MT Riah. Refinitiv data showed that the last signal received from the vessel was on Sunday, when it was in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian island of Qeshm, heading towards Oman from Larak Island.

The tanker's registered manager is Prime Tankers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

That company told Reuters it had sold the tanker to another UAE-based company, Mouj al-Bahar.

An employee at Mouj al-Bahar said the firm did not own it, but had been managing the vessel up to two months ago, and that it was now under the management of a company called KRB Petrochem.

Reuters could not reach KRB Petrochem for comment.

The Revolutionary Guards statement yesterday said they had seized no other ship in the Gulf, as Western countries expressed concerns over alleged Iranian actions in the region.

Since mid-May, attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled the industry, as the shipping lanes link Middle Eastern oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

Teheran denies involvement, but has threatened to respond robustly to US sanctions that have followed President Donald Trump's abandonment of a 2015 treaty in which Iran agreed to restrict nuclear work in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Iran says it will continue to reduce compliance with the accord until it is allowed to resume normal oil sales, and has demanded that European parties to the nuclear deal rein in the US.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron agreed yesterday on the need to "consolidate efforts" to save the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said.

But Washington said it wants to increase pressure on Teheran to renegotiate the nuclear accord, discuss Iran's missile programme and modify Iran's behaviour in the Gulf, where the US is allied to several Arab states opposed to Iran.

US Central Command chief, General Kenneth McKenzie, said the US was talking to several countries about ensuring freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

He was speaking in Riyadh at a news conference with General Prince Fahd bin Turki, commander of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

The US has beefed up its military presence in the strategic waters off Iran and Yemen. The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, said Gulf Arab states have stepped up patrols.

