Tear gas fired, scores wounded in Baghdad protest marking 2019 unrest

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades on Saturday to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked the anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.

At least 86 people were wounded, about half of them members of the security forces, medical and security sources said, adding that 38 protesters were hit by rubber bullets.

"Infiltrated elements" were attacking security forces with Molotov cocktails and hunting rifles, Iraq's military said.

Security personnel had deployed checkpoints across the city, closed off bridges and squares and erected walls across some of the bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies.

Protesters in the square waved the Iraqi flag and chanted "we want to overthrow the regime".

"We took part in today's peaceful protests because we want our demands to be met... we want security, jobs and our simple rights... we are not here to fight or shed blood," said Laith, a young protester from Baghdad.

A few metres away, a Reuters reporter witnessed security forces firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters who had tried to tear down a wall blocking the Republic Bridge leading across the Tigris to the Green Zone.

Protests also erupted in southern provinces. In the city of Nasiriya, hundreds gathered in the central Haboubi Square and many marched towards the provincial building and threw Molotov cocktails.