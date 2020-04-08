Taleban breaks off talks with Afghan govt on prisoner exchange

KABUL • The Taleban has broken off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in peace talks being brokered by the United States after it agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Islamist insurgent group's political office in Qatar, said on Twitter yesterday that a technical team would not participate in "fruitless meetings" and the release of their prisoners was being "delayed under one pretext or another".

The late February pact between Washington and the Taleban, under which US-led international forces will withdraw in exchange for Taleban security guarantees, is the best chance yet of ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

But peace hinges on talks between the US-backed Afghan government and the militants. The planned prisoner exchange is meant to build confidence on both sides for those talks.

A spokesman for the government said it would maintain its work on the prisoner release plan.

"We ask the Taleban to not sabotage the process by making excuses now," said Mr Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council in Kabul.

The Taleban suspension of the talks could lead to an escalation of violence, which, in turn, could threaten the plan to withdraw US troops, a major objective of US President Donald Trump.

A three-member Taleban team arrived in Kabul last month from Qatar to begin the prisoner exchange process.

Last week, Afghan officials said they would release 100 Taleban prisoners who were sick or over the age of 50.

In exchange, the Taleban had been expected to free 20 members of the Afghan security forces.

Ultimately, both sides would aim to release the 6,000 prisoners they are holding.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the arrival in Kabul of the Taleban team as good news.

NO MORE EXCUSES We ask the Taleban to not sabotage the process by making excuses now. MR JAVID FAISAL, a spokesman for the National Security Council in Kabul.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Pompeo last month travelled to Kabul and the Qatari capital of Doha in a bid to nudge the prisoner process forward.

Afghan government officials have said the Taleban was demanding the release of senior commanders involved in some of the most violent attacks in recent years.

REUTERS